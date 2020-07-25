2,658 Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

