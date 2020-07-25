Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

