Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

