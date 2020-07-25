Morgan Stanley Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $91.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $89,573.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

