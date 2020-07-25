Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $300.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 78.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

