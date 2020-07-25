Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Palomar by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Palomar by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,420,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.