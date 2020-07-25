Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Palomar by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Palomar by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,420,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
