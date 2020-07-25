Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $140,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,614. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

