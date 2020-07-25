Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFPT. Citigroup raised their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Proofpoint by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

