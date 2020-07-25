Sempra Energy’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $125.62 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,194,000 after purchasing an additional 152,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

