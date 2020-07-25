Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.96 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

CNQ stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

