Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 327,743 Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Dana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

