Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Pacira Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $682,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,430. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,620.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

