Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $120,000 in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

TOL opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

