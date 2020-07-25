Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.86 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

