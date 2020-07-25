Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 2,311 Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $4,787,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $53.36 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

