Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 87,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $43.87 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

