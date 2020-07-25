Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 1,323 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

