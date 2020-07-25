Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,136 LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

