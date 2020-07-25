Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its 200 day moving average is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.