Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $122,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $11,326,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $293.51 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $310.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average is $266.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

