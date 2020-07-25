Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 2,194 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 686,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after buying an additional 517,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

