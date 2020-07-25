Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

