Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 327,743 Dana Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 327,743 Dana Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $120,000 in Toll Brothers Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $120,000 in Toll Brothers Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co.
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co.
Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 2,311 Texas Roadhouse Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 2,311 Texas Roadhouse Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Portland General Electric
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Portland General Electric


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report