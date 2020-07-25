Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.