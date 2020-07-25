FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 533,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

