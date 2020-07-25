FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. Yum China’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.