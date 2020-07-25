FDx Advisors Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $74.25 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

