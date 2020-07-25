Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $304.27 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.