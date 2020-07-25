FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $655,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Garmin by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

