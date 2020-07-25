FDx Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

