GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.43.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $226.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

