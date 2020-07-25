BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

