FDx Advisors Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $190.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

