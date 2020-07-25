FDx Advisors Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.