FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 337,681 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,681 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

