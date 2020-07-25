KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 810,245 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KLA by 418.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after purchasing an additional 649,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after purchasing an additional 422,246 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

KLAC stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

