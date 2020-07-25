FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 233 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,168.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,057.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,215.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.