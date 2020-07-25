FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of CM opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.