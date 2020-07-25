FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

