FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Anthem by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Anthem by 28.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

Anthem stock opened at $270.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day moving average of $269.14. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

