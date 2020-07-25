FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

