FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Grid by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Grid by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

