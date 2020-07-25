Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $177.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc
FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc
FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Anthem Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Anthem Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Welltower Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Welltower Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of National Grid plc
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of National Grid plc
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report