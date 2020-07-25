Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $177.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

