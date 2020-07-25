FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $349.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

