FDx Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,701,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after buying an additional 317,236 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

