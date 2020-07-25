ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

RMD opened at $202.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.31. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

