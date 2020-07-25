FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

