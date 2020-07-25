FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

