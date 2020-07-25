20,000 Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

