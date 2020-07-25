Nwam LLC Reduces Position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Nwam LLC cut its position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of YPF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of YPF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. YPF SA has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

