Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, 3,119 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

